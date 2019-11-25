Dothan officials deserve commendation for giving the people a chance to weigh in on changes along the Honeysuckle Road corridor, where traffic has increased greatly in recent years.
Last week, officials held a town meeting at Westgate Park featuring maps of proposed changes to the roadway, which stretches from West Main Street to Park Avenue.
The most significant changes will take place on the southwestern end at Park Avenue, where several roads converge at Selma Baptist Church. Traffic has increased dramatically as residents adopt the roadway as a thoroughfare, along with the opening of a new city park nearby.
Neighboring residents and those whose property fronts the affected roadways got a chance to see how the proposed improvements would alter their surroundings, as well as talk with design personnel about their concerns.
Whether the citizen comments will lead to adaptation in the plan remains to be seen. However, the effort to give residents an opportunity to review the plans and voice concerns they may have is a necessary hallmark of representational government.
We’re appreciative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.