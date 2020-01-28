Banking has changed over the years, and perhaps even more rapidly in the last decade. For many years, most customers’ bank transactions were done face-to-face with a teller in a bank building or branch. Funds could be moved in other ways, such as wire transfers, but most people deposited payroll checks into their accounts or stopped in to cash a personal check to have currency on hand.
It was routine. And it was safe.
Today, there are fewer tellers at financial institutions because the way customers interact has changed. Many employers would prefer to pay workers by direct deposit, debit cards have largely eclipsed personal checks, and the automatic teller machine is far more convenient for customers who want to make a quick deposit or withdraw cash.
It’s a new routine. And despite the occasional hiccup, it’s still safe.
This week, some customers of All In Credit Union experienced fraudulent transactions, and credit union officials wasted no time in looking into the incidents. Police in Enterprise, Dothan, and other jurisdictions got involved, as did the Secret Service, as banking institutions fall under the protection of the federal government. On Tuesday, investigators released photos of two people suspected in the fraudulent transactions, and it’s simply a matter of time before the case is solved.
A financial union’s greatest product is trust, and All In Credit Union deserves commendation for its swift reaction and cooperation with authorities — actions that go a long way toward maintaining the public’s confidence in our communities’ financial institutions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.