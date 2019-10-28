When one thinks of dangerous jobs, several come to mind immediately — military combat personnel, police officer, firefighter, oil rig worker, utility lineman — but people may be surprised to learn that the job of sanitation workers ranks high among on-the-job injuries.
That’s why it’s remarkable that Houston County’s sanitation department has operated for more than four years without a reportable medical case.
County commissioners recognized their sanitation department workers this week for their safety record, and considered how changes in the operation of the department mitigated the potential for injury after the implementation of automation took workers off the back of refuse trucks.
Other area sanitation operations should take note of the Houston County department’s approach to safety to help protect their own workers.
But there’s another lesson here for motorists. Much of the danger to sanitation workers comes from inattentive drivers who are distracted behind the wheel and can cause injury to municipal workers whose jobs take them into the streets.
We applaud Houston County’s sanitation department for its safety record, and urge motorists to be diligent behind the wheel to protect workers, other motorists and themselves.
