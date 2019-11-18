Houston County school officials were expected to put several teachers on administrative leave Monday in response to a controversy that erupted when a group of texts among teachers was published to Facebook by a student last week.
It’s a sticky wicket for administrators. The brief transcript of group text — a conversation among several teachers — would raise eyebrows, as some of the discussion centered on which student pregnancies, speculation about the fathers, and derogatory remarks about students and other teachers. In other words, topics not unlike what many groups of friends might discuss privately.
There’s the rub. Those teachers now on the hot seat had an expectation that their conversation was private. That changed when one teacher let a student borrow her phone, and later a copy of part of the conversation appeared on Facebook, where it was viewed several thousand times and shared among others.
It’s disappointing to learn that those entrusted with our community’s children and their education would speak of them in such terms. It should be a great embarrassment to the teachers, and to the school system. The teachers’ futures are in jeopardy; at the very least they have lost credibility and effectiveness in the schools to which they are assigned.
However, it’s important not to lose sight of the fact that these teachers are victims of what may well be a crime. The student who stole the information from the teacher’s phone and then published it online, sparking this controversy and abetting the ruination of several professional careers, may well have committed a crime in doing so.
We certainly don’t condone the teachers’ action. They should know better, and their poor judgment is at the heart of this controversy.
But as they move to address this unfortunate event fairly, school officials must address every aspect of the matter, including the original poster and other students and school employees who may have further disseminated the information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Anyone who is shocked by the comments the teachers made has lived a sheltered life. Anyone who has ever been in a teacher's lounge, faculty meeting, workshop or even on a field trip with two or more teachers present knows that teachers gossip about students, other teachers, parents and administrators.
Anytime two or more people communicate and think their conversation is private there is likely to be an element of gossip involved. Even when the school board meets informally or in executive session there is likely an element of gossip being shared.
This incident only emphasizes the dangers attendant to new techologies that preserve permanently what is intended to be transient and private speech.
Did the teacher's reveal anything they learned in confidence or as a result of the teacher/student relationship? If not, there is nothing to investigate or punish. If the teachers based their comments regarding the stupidity of a student on classroom contact or through examining education records, that would be a professional violation warranting action against certification. However, if the conclusion is based on non-classroom observations or even gossip from other sources it is mere boorish behavior.
It is doubtful that teachers learned that the single student was responsible for impregnating multiple girls through official school records. Girls who are stupid enough to get pregnant by this guy and the baby-daddy himself are fair game for comments and gossip could be interpreted as a defense mechanism to warn teachers to keep their children away from that element.
Regarding the re-transmisson of the comments. If the comments are false and defamatory, both the original writers and those who forwarded the matter to others are liable for damages under libel and slander laws. If the comments are true there is no offense for the school to investigate or punish.
The First Amendment to the Constitution applies to the school and the school board and its protection extends to teachers and students alike. That protection exists to protect speech which is disfavored and offensive, because favored and inoffensive speech rarely needs protection.
The people of Dothan would be far better served by the Board doing its statutory duty in recruiting, interviewing and hiring a CSFO without input from the superintendent than by frittering its time delving into school gossip.
Strike the last paragraph - this issue is before the County, not City school board.
The rest of the post stands.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.