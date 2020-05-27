In the fall of 2018, Kay Ivey was finishing up her first stint as governor of Alabama, a seat she took after the resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley, and was running strong for her own term as the state’s head of government. Her Democratic opponent, Walt Maddox of Tuscaloosa, wanted to draw the incumbent into a public debate. Ivey declined, saying that she was too busy running the state, and that the people didn’t care about debates.
That’s — forgive us — debatable. It’s also disingenuous; Ivey might have told the truth — that she had nothing to gain by debating Maddox. The race was hers to lose. She stayed the course and sailed to victory in November.
Ivey may or may not be right about voters’ embrace of debates. Political consultants are paid millions of dollars to run candidates’ campaigns because they’re thought to know what will play best with voters. While a series of debates on the issues might better inform the electorate, what we see aren’t in-depth position statements. We see orchestrated attempts to dismantle opponents, or at least define common “enemies.”
This week, Jeff Sessions issued a debate challenge to Tommy Tuberville, his opponent in the GOP runoff to challenge U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. Don’t expect that to happen. Tuberville is a newcomer to politics while Sessions has spent his adult life in the political arena. But he was a football coach, and should know a bit about strategy. A poll conducted earlier this month shows Tuberville 20 points ahead of Sessions. He has nothing to gain from a debate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.