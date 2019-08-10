Perception is reality
It was encouraging to see the potential appearance of impropriety take priority in the Houston County Courthouse recently.
Circuit Judge Todd Derrick was scheduled to preside over the trial of a Dothan man accused of shooting a friend at a party in 2018. He recently discovered that his son was acquainted with the older brother of the defendant, and disclosed the information to avoid the appearance of impropriety. Presiding Judge Larry Anderson assigned the case to another court.
We have no doubt that Judge Derrick would have proceeded objectively. However, we applaud his prompt disclosure of potential conflict, and Judge Anderson’s reassignment of the case to mitigate any appearance of impartiality.
-------
Sunshine and school spirit
We were cheered last week to see a group of young women take something that might otherwise have gone to waste, and provide a bit of brightness for residents of a senior living and rehab facility.
Several varsity cheerleaders of the new Dothan High School Wolves -- Raley Pasibe, Macy Denhart, and Maddie Kennedy -- took flowers donated by Miles of Flowers, a Dothan florist, and made some rounds at Westside Terrace sharing bouquets. The recipients were thrilled, both by the unexpected gift and the attention of the young ladies.
It’s a great way to spread sunshine – and school spirit.
-------
Let’s bring the congressional seat home
Martha Roby’s recent announcement that she would not seek another term as the U.S. House representative for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District presents an opportunity for the Wiregrass area. The 2nd District, which encompasses a swath of the state from Montgomery to the Florida line, has been represented by Montgomerian Roby for almost 10 years – which means it’s been more than a decade since Wiregrass native Terry Everett left Washington and turned the seat over to former Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright for one term.
Two Wiregrass hopefuls have already thrown their hats in the ring – Jeff Coleman, president and CEO of Dothan’s Coleman Worldwide Moving, and Enterprise businessman Barry Moore, who represented Coffee County in the state House of Representatives.
While other candidates will surely join the fray before next year’s primary and general election, we’re encouraged by the decisive moves by candidates that call the Wiregrass home.
-------
Dothan Nationals #1
The Dothan Nationals softball team made us proud with the 11- and 12-year-olds batted their way to victory on a dusty Texas diamond, securing the championship of the Dixie Ponytails X-Play World Series.
Among those bursting with pride is Kasey Cooper, who was a member of the Dothan Nationals herself before rising to the heights of Auburn University and Team USA stardom, securing an array of trophies, and likely standing as an inspiration to young players everywhere. Cooper phoned the team before the championship and gave the players a pep talk.
Watch these young ladies; some of their ranks will surely follow in Cooper’s footsteps.
