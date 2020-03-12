Charles Barkley isn’t a scientist or an epidemiologist or an infectious disease specialist. He’s a basketball legend and a sports announcer. And he may well have just had one of the most prescient opinions on the coronavirus pandemic yet — Cancel the NCAA tournament, Sir Charles said.
On the brink of March Madness, it’s not a particularly welcome sentiment. But those in charge listened, or were at least on the same page, and called off the tournament Thursday afternoon.
Although the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments are among the most anticipated sports events of the year, the move to shut them down this year is wise considering the rapid collapse of events across the board: the NBA suspended its season following the news of a Utah Jazz player’s diagnosis with COVID-19; the SEC cancelled its basketball tournament; other sports conferences suspended play; Major League Baseball suspended spring training and delayed its opener; many universities across the country have eliminated travel in the wake of the pandemic; Broadway’s theatre district will be shuttered indefinitely as part of a ban on gatherings of 500 or more in New York City; and the isolation of at least one U.S. city, New Rochelle, New York.
Despite claims from naysayers that drastic measures are an overreaction, Americans have the benefit of being relatively late to the pandemic, and can look to other nations to gauge the pandemic’s progress.
The rapid suspension of everyday life in the U.S. speaks volumes about the serious nature of the threat.
