With much of the world at a standstill with the hope of stalling the spread of the coronavirus and its related illness COVID-19, there’s one outlier that’s forging ahead with plans to bring tens of thousands of music lovers to Alabama’s Gulf coast beaches in a few weeks.
Hangout Fest, which has seen snowballing popularity in its 10-year history, is “planning for multiple scenarios.” Organizers say the date of the event falls just outside the CDC’s recommendation against mass gatherings.
We get it. Cancellation would disappoint thousands. More to the point, it would mean the evaporation of tens of millions of dollars in economic impact to the area, particularly on the heels of a lost Spring break.
However, the pandemic is a rapidly changing situation, and even health officials are considering that initial estimates may be too conservative.
For the sake of public health, the organizers of Hangout Fest should cut their losses and forget about a festival in May, either rescheduling in several months or cancelling altogether.
If not, Gulf Shores officials should take responsibility and prohibit the gathering. As the number of cases continues to increase exponentially, and the number of deaths climbs, it becomes a more prudent position with each passing day.
