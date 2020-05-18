Alabama lawmakers apparently don’t fully grasp the intent behind a $1.8 billion in coronavirus relief funds handed to the state by the federal government. Rather than directing the money toward coronavirus relief for hospitals, workers, small businesses and other employers devastated by the COVID-19 shutdown, lawmakers drew up a wish list as though they were doling out a lottery win.
Of the $1.8 billion, lawmakers hoped to use $800 million on broadband infrastructure throughout the state. That’s a much-needed initiative, but it’s a stretch to characterize it as coronavirus relief.
Another $200 million would fund the dream of a new statehouse and renovated state capitol. Neither expenditure has anything to do with the coronavirus fallout.
Fortunately for Alabamians, the new statehouse is off the table, assuming it was ever really on it. However, the idea that funds like these would be directed toward completely unrelated “wish list” items simply because the federal government hadn’t specified how the money was to be spent is unconscionable.
The legislative session ended Monday, and lawmakers wound up approving Gov. Kay Ivey’s far more reasonable plan for allocating the funds.
“Statehouse-gate” tells us one thing loud and clear — keep your eyes on your lawmakers, and the spending decisions they endorse.
