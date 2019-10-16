Last summer, an ugly strain of malware infected the computer system of the county’s school system, vexing administrators and delaying the start of the school year by 10 days.
Now the Houston County Board of Education is finding that the glitch is producing some unexpected costs, such as more than $6,000 in lunchroom billing disrupted by the computer issues.
To their credit, school officials and lunchroom staff made sure no one was deprived lunch. A computer program tracks online lunch accounts and meals received, but was not operational. Lunchroom personnel tried to log information and take payments manually. But when the dust settled, there was a deficit of $6,253.
“That resulted in several students coming through the line without money to pay, unfortunately,” Houston County Schools Chief Financial Officer Kerry Bedsole said. “They were not going to be told they had to throw their plate away. We accounted for the meals, but we did not receive the funds for that.”
That’s a small price to pay to ensure that students don’t suffer from a situation they had nothing to do with, and officials deserve commendation for their willingness to absorb that cost.
It’s also good to know they’re looking ahead to consider strategies to mitigate the trouble a future attack might cause, and even reduce the likelihood of another malicious attack.
Other school systems should take note, and consider Houston County Schools’ response to the recent cyberattack, and take steps to shore up their own digital security.
