Imagine yourself in Buzz Smith’s shoes early one Thursday morning in December last year. Smith noticed a fire burning in the science building of Cottonwood High School, and quickly alerted authorities. Some would have done the same. Others might have thought it was someone else’s concern.
Fortunately, Smith reacted like a civic-minded resident, and the circumstance of being in the right place at the right time, coupled with the instinct to bring the fire to the attention of the fire department, likely saved a central structure in the small Houston County town.
The building – one of the oldest in town – could easily have burned to the ground, but the quick discovery and response allowed firefighters to keep the fire corralled and mitigate damage, which ended up at less than $100,000. Houston County commissioners recently recognized Buzz Smith for his contribution. We invite the people of Houston County to join us in echoing that appreciation.
Thanks, Buzz Smith. They ought to name the science building for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.