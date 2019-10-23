If Barbour County’s school district were a student, it would surely be held back a year to repeat a grade. In the recent school report card issued by the Alabama Department of Education, Barbour County Schools came in last among 138 public school districts in Alabama, with a D, or 60 score.
It also holds the dubious distinction of having each of its schools bringing home an F.
In contrast, its neighboring county to the south, Dale, is the state’s top-scoring school system with its 93 grade, up four points from last year’s grade.
The Alabama Department of Education assesses all school systems and individual public schools using the same metrics and criteria, a strategy that should give a clear view of the effectiveness of the conveyance of knowledge.
So what’s the difference between two systems so close in proximity but so far apart in achievement? That should be the burning question for Barbour County’s school board and administration.
The board should waste no time or expense in finding the answer, and putting a solution in place. Every moment delayed is a moment of education robbed from Barbour County’s public school students.
That alone is unconscionable.
