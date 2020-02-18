With less than two weeks before the March 3 primary, the GOP field vying for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat has pulled out the knives. Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne, and Tommy Tuberville are jockeying for the nomination, and their interplay is getting more acrimonious by the day.
Unfortunately, mud-slinging has become a fixture in politics at every level; it seems a candidate who isn’t willing to go low may not have much of a chance. Still, such behavior is disappointing — or should be — to those who hope to choose the best candidate for the job.
When the dust settles, someone will be the GOP candidate to face the Democrat incumbent, Doug Jones, and will likely prevail in November.
Voters deserve to choose a candidate based on ideology and ideas, not by who has the sharpest tongue and most clever zingers. They’re characteristics that often are not held by the same person.
