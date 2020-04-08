Sixty years ago, Burgess Meredith starred in an episode of “The Twilight Zone” as a bespectacled bank teller, Henry Bemis, who is more interested in his avocation — reading — than his actual job. Soon, the world is decimated by an H-bomb, and Henry finds himself alone in a world of rubble. He discovers canned food to keep him nourished, and his spirits are lifted when he discovers the remains of the town library and its enormous book collection.
All the books he can read, and all the time in the world to read them, without interruption from another living soul. Then Henry drops his glasses, which break, and he’s left surrounded by books he cannot read.
It’s a classic episode, and perhaps epitomizes the use of the phrase “the twilight zone” for times when circumstances are unthinkably out of whack.
Times like these.
It’s not unusual to see fuel prices increase this time of year, something many people anecdotally attribute to the spike in traffic that comes with spring break.
Things are different this year. Fuel prices in Dothan have dropped to the point that it’s not unusual to see per-gallon costs between $1.30 and $1.40.
Unfortunately, we’re all gassed up with nowhere to go. Much of America is on lockdown because of efforts to curtail spread of the coronavirus. Unless you’re an essential employee or have an essential errand to run, such as gathering food or medicine, residents are ordered to stay home.
We can empathize with poor Bemis, with a wealth of literature just out of his reach.
The weather’s inviting and the gas is cheap, but we cannot go, and if we could, our destination is likely closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.