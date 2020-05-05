Schools across the nation have been forced to rethink the delivery of education to students during the coronavirus pandemic. One solution has been to use the internet, with assignments and, in some cases, instruction delivered online. In theory, it’s a tremendous innovation that could transform public education. In reality, it has at least one significant failing — many students live in households without internet access.
That’s a challenge that has been under consideration for years, and there have been initiatives to try to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots, at least with regard to internet access. Such efforts take time and money, along with the will of government officials who control the purse strings.
The current health crisis that has shuttered schools and stalled many facets of society spotlights the ramifications of the divide. It cannot be solved quickly, and there’s really no way to know what lies ahead.
But there are stopgap measures.
Alabama’s Perry County sits in the Black Belt between Selma and Tuscaloosa, and ranks third from the bottom of the state’s poorest counties. But the school children of Perry County have internet access, because the school system seized an opportunity, outfitting 10 school buses as Wi-Fi hotspots and sending them into various parts of the rural county, allowing students to connect.
It’s an initiative that education officials in the Wiregrass area should explore. It’s not just K-12 students who suffer from lack of internet access. Some Wallace College students, many from rural areas, also lack reliable internet service. The help meet students’ needs, the college has maintained its Wi-Fi network, allowing students to connect from their vehicles while the school is closed.
If Perry County, one of the state’s poorest counties, can effectively launch and maintain a fleet of Wi-Fi buses, every other county in the state should be able to do the same.
