Many local residents waited with great anticipation to see what the Houston Board of Education would do about several teachers involved in a group text that discussed the intelligence and sex lives of some students, including a racial slur used to describe one student.
The exchange was meant to be private, but a student gained access to a teacher’s smartphone and screen-recorded the text thread, which was later posted on social media. The school board suspended several teachers with pay Nov. 18, and took three weeks to determine what to do next.
Last week, the board voted to suspend three teachers without pay for 10 days. The decision did not satisfy a group of protesters that included relatives of the students discussed in the thread. That’s no surprise; many expected the teachers to be terminated.
It’s a delicate matter that deserved deft handling, which the board lacked. Board member Chris Lasseter, whose wife, Julee, was among the teachers involved, abstained from voting on the issue, but joined the board in executive session to discuss the fate of the teachers. His presence in those deliberations may well have prevented frank discussion from other members and derailed more appropriate repercussions.
The teachers disciplined over the incident — Lasseter, Tambria McCardle and Kim Worsham — will presumably return to the classroom after their suspension and the holiday break, but will almost certainly have lost the ability to teach effectively. With their private discussion made public, those teachers have surely lost the confidence of students and parents at Ashford High School.
Whether the teachers involved should have been terminated is debatable. But returning them to the same school may well be the worst decision the board could make for the teachers and the students.
