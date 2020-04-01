There’s no doubt that the situation wrought by the coronavirus is grim. The world watched as the virus created havoc in China and Italy, and now in New York City. We’ve heard reports of its effect in Albany, Georgia, a few miles from here, seemingly spread among mourners at a funeral.
On Wednesday, Southeast Health confirmed its first death among its COVID-19 positive patients.
These are anxious times, indeed. But there is an upside. In a Dothan health and rehabilitation center, three patients were tested for the coronavirus; one was positive and two were negative. Flowers Hospital reports only one positive COVID-19 patient.
Southeast Health currently has 11 confirmed cases, and another six COVID-19 patients who have been discharged. Of 127 tests performed, 76 patient tests were negative. Another 34 tests are pending results.
These numbers are likely to increase, but it’s encouraging that the vast majority of those tested for the virus have negative results, and that, on a larger scale, most who have contracted the virus have had only mild symptoms.
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect in our corner of the world is the outlook of the people of the Wiregrass. Many of us are heeding recommendations to stay home, and are finding ways to entertain themselves and, more importantly, their children. We learned this week of the skyrocketing popularity of a bear hunt, in which residents all over town have put stuffed animals on their property or in their windows so that youngsters driven around by their parents can “hunt” them in a healthy game of make-believe.
We encourage all to stay home, keep a positive outlook, create learning opportunities for children, and adhere to all recommendations from health officials.
