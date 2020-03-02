Today is Super Tuesday, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — a broad window for Alabama voters to take time to cast a ballot.
There won’t likely be a crowd at the ballot box, which is a shame. Turnout is estimated at 30 to 35 percent, although it’s really difficult to tell. There’s a possibility of rain, which may deter some voters. And some people may have an aversion to crowds, given the growing concern over the coronavirus in recent weeks. Alabama health officials held a press conference Monday in an effort to allay fears, saying there was little threat to Alabamians at this time, but that the situation globally is changing rapidly. Foregoing one’s vote as a hedge against potential illness is a lot more understandable than not wanting to get wet.
Complacency may well play a role. Alabama ties Wyoming as the nation’s second-most conservative state just behind Mississippi, according to the World Population Review. In 2016, more than 62 percent voted Republican in the presidential race, and the state has voted Republican in the last eight presidential races. While there has been a lot of drama on the Democrats’ side, there’s little doubt that the Republican presidential nominee will be incumbent Donald Trump, who will carry the state regardless of the turnout.
However, there are far more significant races for local voters, who should be interested in weighing in on the candidate to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November. Our area’s congressional representative, Martha Roby, is stepping down, and there is a wide field of Republicans hoping to win the bid to face Democratic opposition from either Nathan Mathis or Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November.
A constitutional amendment referendum asks voters to change the state school board from elected to appointed members selected by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.
These lower-ballot races are far more likely to affect local voters than this conservative state’s foregone conclusion in the presidential race. Take time to make your voice count.
