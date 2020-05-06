Idioms, adages, and old sayings enter the lexicon for a reason — because they’re usually sensible.
Take, for instance, “Too many cooks spoil the broth.” It’s more metaphorical than literal. In other words, the more people are involved in something, the better the chance that something will go wrong.
Someone should convince a few Alabama sheriffs of that. At least three have made public stands against the governor’s coronavirus order, saying that, in their counties, the order would not be enforced.
That’s Blount, Baldwin, Lamar, and Marshall counties. These sheriffs disagree with the governor’s rollout for reopening the state, so they’re going soft on enforcing the order. If they find a business or individual in violation of the order, there may be a reminder that they’re in violation, but there won’t be a move to arrest or fine anyone.
At the center of the disobedience could be the element of the order keeps churches closed. While there are many special things about presence in a house of worship, from a public health perspective, gathering in close proximity presents the same danger in any venue.
There are likely few people who are not eager to get back to normal. Gov. Ivey may be among the most eager, but she has the good sense to rely on public health officials for guidance, and is following their recommendation. The rogue sheriffs should, too. At last report, the Alabama Department of Public Health shows Blount County with 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 817 cases; Baldwin has 194 cases out of 3,718 tests and five deaths; Lamar County has 13 cases out of 284 tests; and Marshall County has 462 cases out of 3,723 tests and eight deaths. The number of cases and deaths in Alabama continues to rise.
In our kitchen of state government, the only cooks stirring this broth should be the governor and the state health professionals.
Sheriffs are sworn to uphold all law, not just the ones they agree with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.