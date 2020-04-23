With much of the country — the world, really — shut down because of the coronavirus, more people who would usually be out and about are staying home. Add to that the infusion of cash the federal government is handing out to most Americans, and the temptation for criminals increases.
As a result, there are more people trying to separate people from their money — particularly through online scams. The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center is reporting an increase in instances of online extortion scams.
People should not fall prey to these attempts. Scammers will send an email that includes a bit of information like a password to suggest there’s some legitimacy to their claim. Then they’ll say, in stern, broken English, they have evidence of some secret the recipient could be harboring, and that they’ll share the information with your friends and family or release it on the internet unless some “ransom” is paid. The scammers want the payment in bitcoin, a virtual currency that most people don’t use.
Don’t be fooled. It’s highly unlikely that a random person with a tenuous command of the English language has information to extort someone thousands of miles away.
Still, there are people who will give in to such demands. Otherwise, why would the scammers bother?
The FBI advises people who receive such messages to be cautious. Don’t engage strangers through email. Don’t open messages from people you don’t know. Monitor your bank accounts and credit accounts. Be careful with personal information.
We echo those suggestions. Use common sense, and navigate the electronic frontier with caution.
