Much has changed in a generation or two. As recently as the 1960s, many households with two parents and children operated smoothly with one income; usually, the father was employed and the mother worked maintaining the home and managing the children.
That’s not as common these days unless the employed spouse has a very good income. Most households require two incomes to keep afloat, and when children are involved, childcare is a necessary budget expense.
The lower the household income, the more childcare becomes an issue. It can often create a barrier to employment when people who want to work can’t because they cannot access childcare.
Fortunately, the obstacle isn’t being ignored. This week, a group of local leaders and business people gathered to discuss the challenges of childcare and strategies to create options for those who find lack of access to confound their job searches.
It’s a worthy discussion. Childcare — or the lack of it — can affect the arc of a child’s life and education, and can also affect workforce development and other broad community issues.
We urge stakeholders to continue this exploration, examining every potential method to create high-quality child care options, removing at least one obstacle between gainful employment and those who want and need to work.
