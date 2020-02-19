Some Dothan residents learned a hard lesson about perspective this week when the city Planning Commission approved the construction of a four-story motel on property that adjoins their back yards.
Property owners and residents along Rosetta Circle and neighboring Rosemont Street had voiced opposition to the project, planned for a tract of land now occupied by the vacant Pizza Kastle building and mini-golf course along Ross Clark Circle near Sam’s Club.
Any homeowner can empathize with the residents, who complain that a hotel could bring undesirable activity just beyond the yard where their children play, that lights from the motel would be an annoyance and that hotel guests would be able to see into their yards and homes from upper floors.
The concerns are valid, but do they outweigh a developer’s ability to construct a project that aligns with zoning for the area? The view depends on whose ox is being gored.
While residents have a right to enjoy their homes, those who control adjoining properties also have a right to use their parcels as they see fit. Planning Commission members have the unenviable task of weighing conflicts and working toward resolution.
With the hotel project, commissioners added provisions that would bolster the buffer between the motel project and adjacent residences in a manner that would mitigate the residents’ concerns.
Everyone involved walked away with less than they’d have liked, which may well be the hallmark of a fair resolution.
