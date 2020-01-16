Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth preached to the choir this week when he visited Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus, but it’s a message that can’t be repeated too much: Alabama’s community colleges are on the front line of workforce development in our state.
We’ve heard from industrial recruiters for years that one of the factors limiting growth is a trained workforce. To address that, community colleges have taken the reins to provide curricula aimed at particular job sectors to prepare potential employees.
“Community colleges do a good job of making sure the needs of the community are met by students getting cranked out with a skill set that is going to get them directly placed in a job,” Ainsworth said while touring Wallace College’s allied health program, which trains nurses and specialized technicians. He added Gov. Kay Ivey will advocate for adequate funding for workforce development when lawmakers convene for the legislative session next month.
The Wiregrass area is fortunate to have several community colleges in the region with programs to help prepare students for jobs in our strongest employment sectors — health care and a burgeoning aviation industry.
We applaud Lt. Gov. Ainsworth’s efforts to put workforce development at center stage. A well-trained workforce is a powerful tool in the arsenal of recruiters working to bring new jobs to the area.
