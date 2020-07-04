You are probably going to get a lot of blow-back to the three letters in the June 17 paper (“What systemic racism” by Jim Faust; “Riddle me this” by Ken McKissack, and “Our nation’s greatest sin” by David Pearce). I just want get my two cents in the “ado.”
I agree with all three letter writers. They all hit the proverbial nail on the head. I hope the letters don’t inflame anyone, as they are all, sadly, true statements — especially the third letter. Sadly, it is true.
Thank y’all for the privilege of allowing us, the readers, the freedom to express our differing viewpoints. I pray that freedom continues.
Shirley Morgan
Enterprise
