Professional journalism worked well when working with other professional journalists, but today’s objectivity is like bringing a nail file to a gun fight when dealing with corporate politically financed journalistic propagandists. Truth is the only standard that can fight the spin and lies promoted by these professional toadies. Their weapon is doubt. Traditionalist objective “both-sides” arguments are by definition instruments of doubt.
For more than 20 years, millions died from cancer as professional journalists who reported the scientific data that tobacco causes cancer were undermined by “both-sides” objective ingenuous arguments that “studies were inconclusive and that they needed more time to verify the facts” — or doubt. In the 1970s professional journalists reported the scientific data that concluded that the loss of the protective ozone layer was due to fossil fuel carbon emissions but that data is still being undermined by petroleum-financed journalistic propagandists promoting their self-fabricated think tank lies (global warming is not due to carbon emissions and more recently that there is no global warming at all). Americans see spiking global warming weather events and data (Hurricane Michael, record high temperatures, record drought and flooding, record fires and crop failures) and doubt their “lying eyes” as a result of these repetitive systemic lies.
Now, with more than 2 million COVID-19 cases and over 114,000 deaths, we are supposed to rely on traditionalist objective “both-sides” professional journalism? Americans must demand truth. We must demand facts and data from reliable, vetted sources. We must demand “moral clarity.” Truth is not partisan. Truth is the only obligation of the press. It is the only response to doubt.
Gay Hopper
Eufaula
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.