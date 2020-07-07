After the George Floyd killing, Joy Reid from MSNBC said the police are hunting black males. This has been an unfortunate narrative perpetuated by the left for decades. While the killing of Floyd was disgusting, no one has shown any proof a racial motive, only a lying narrative. We are long overdue for facts and the data shows that racial police brutality is an absolute, unadulterated myth.
In a Monmouth University Poll taken has recently as last month, 72% of both whites and blacks were “somewhat” or “very” satisfied with their local police departments while 13% of whites and 17% of blacks were “somewhat” or “very” dissatisfied.
The University of Maryland, Michigan State University, and the Washington Post have jointly monitored police shootings over the last several years. Last year, there were 375 million police interactions with civilians. Of those, 1,004 people were shot by the police. All victims were armed except 29. Of those 29, 10 are black. Of the 10 unarmed blacks, all were assaulting the police. Two claimed to have a gun (one did), one used a Taser, three were using their cars to run over the police, one had just robbed a gas station and fought with a policewomen when her gun accidentally discharged, and three were assaulting or charging at the policemen.
In fact, last year was the safest year ever for unarmed killings while police deaths have gone up; 48 policemen were killed last year. A police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be shot by a black person than an unarmed black person is to be shot by the police. In 2018, an astounding 7,407 blacks were murdered. Therefore, for every unarmed black person shot by police, 700 were shot and killed by somebody else, the vast majority by another black man. Unfortunately, homicide has been the No. 1 killer of black men for decades.
Gallup Poll shows that shows that, “most Americans have said they have ‘a great deal’ or ‘quite a lot’ of confidence in police every year for more than 25 years. As far as honesty and ethics, police ranked fifth with 60% which was the highest among all government workers. Police are the most loyal, courageous citizens we have in this country and we should thank each one rather than allowing the leftists to continue to demonize them without challenge. Police are the only barrier bravely standing between us and the mobs we see on the news.
Jim Faust
Dothan
