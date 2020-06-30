For decades, the Republican Party has branded itself “The Party of Life.” That title has come, however, primarily through steadfast support of the nearly born and the nearly deceased, i.e. through a staunch opposition to abortion and euthanasia.
Let me be clear, those are vital issues. The problem is, whether we can own up to it or not, there has not existed in conservative circles or in the Republican Party much real nuanced support for the in-between, for the dash that will one day sit on all of our headstones, signifying the life lived between birth and death. At best, we conservatives have taken a self-preserving approach to that part of life, which, like it or not, often looks a lot like nationalism and willful ignorance to social issues.
Here lies an opportunity for the American conservative movement. There is no better day than today, when protests fill our streets to decry the murder of one more unarmed black man, to really take up the mantle of “The Party of Life.” Today is the day to first repent of our lack of care for many neglected groups in exchange for self-protection and to secondly declare, first to ourselves, that life matters. With our care for the elderly and the unborn, we have already realized as a group that believing life matters is especially vital when it comes to groups that have a muted voice or no voice at all. Now it is time to wake up and see that there are many more who need defending than just the elderly and the unborn.
Countless groups that have been oppressed, repressed, and suppressed need to know that they are seen and valued — which means we have to see them and value them, which is where the repentance comes in. Uniquely, conservatives preach a message against government overreach in a time when many societal woes, be it lack of care for immigrants, the senseless killing of black men, or the infringement of freedom of religion for all, have at least been exacerbated by government and police overreach.
Imagine a Republican Party that took seriously the task of defending life of each differing race, ability, age, religion, or otherwise. Imagine a Republican Party that was governed by “love thy neighbor” at the family, community, state, and federal level.
Today is the day, now is the moment for a change. Isn’t it worth trying?
Jacob Beauchamp
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.