I'm a 71-year-old white man who grew up during the Civil Rights era in the ‘50s and ‘60s. I've seen racism up close and it was disgusting back then as much as it is disgusting today. It might sound racist. but I'm happy I was born a white man so I wouldn't have to put up with such injustice as a black man. It's not true. but it seems like it could be true that one of the demonstrators stated, "It's a crime to be born black!" That is heartbreaking.
It's time to let the Confederacy be relegated to the history books and removed from all public displays. It was an insurrection to our Union and the Confederacy was defeated and the Union preserved. Remove the battle flag (the stars and bars is actually the Confederate battle flag and not the official flag of the Confederacy), remove monuments, and remove the names of Confederate soldiers from everything whether it is bases, buildings, ships, roads, whatever.
Now before someone “flames” me with their heartfelt support for remembering their brave ancestors who fought for the South, I have dozens of ancestors who fought for the South, as well as a few that fought for the North. But it was an insurrection to “preserve slavery,” which was the most valuable asset for Southern landowners. Anyone who says differently simply does not know their history.
It's been over 155 years since the Civil War ended. It's time to put it aside and move forward to heal our nation as well as bind us together as Americans.
Luke Douglas
Headland
