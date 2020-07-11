After reading Bill Perkins’ June 14 column (Floyd serves as a metaphor) and Rick Blumenfeld’s letter to the editor (“Recalling segregation”), I was inspired to write this letter to make known the good things that white people have done for the black community. My father, Dr. Roy Kracke, was dean of the medical school in Birmingham in the 1940s and he integrated the nursing school. As I recall, he said, “I need nurses. I don’t care what color they are.”
I think he was tired of going to Washington, D.C., begging Congress for more money for charity beds for the hospital. Black women were having babies on the lawn outside the emergency room. Bull Conner intervened and told my father he could not do such a thing. My father defied Bull Conner and did it anyway. Both races shared the stage during commencement. He also allowed black doctors to practice at University Hospital.
We hear so much today about how blacks have been mistreated, which is undoubtedly true, that I wanted to share this story to emphasize that not all white people are racially prejudiced. Let’s make this country a better place by working together.
Virginia Kracke Peelen
Dothan
