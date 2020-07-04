Regarding Mr. Douglas’ July 1 letter on removing everything Confederate, I, too, am a 71-year-old white male raised in the Civil Rights era. My white family was run off the road and threatened by Klansmen in Mississippi in 1963 because my father, a serviceman, had bought a car with Oregon tags. As a white man, that’s just one example of me seeing racism up close and real personal.
My mostly young yeoman farmer ancestors fought when their country was invaded to protect kith and kin, home and hearth. The majority hardly owned the clothes on their backs, much less a slave. Many of the Confederate monuments you see in these small towns honor their courage and sacrifice while battling against insurmountable odds. Their descendants with those stories echoing in their ears ever since have joined the U.S. military to defend this country in record numbers far out distancing the rest of the country.
These memorials were raised by descendants who scraped money together, for years in some cases, to honor these Americans and not to support Jim Crow, as many left-wing activists and news agencies would have you believe. Many of these statues went up as we were finally binding the country back together after that war. There are those now that would remove them to again cause divisive feelings and cast injury and insult on the South.
As for one knowing history, I would submit that the Stars and Bars, also referred to as the First National, is the first official flag of the Confederate government. The erroneously named Stars and Bars Mr. Douglas refers to is, depending on design, a battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia or the Army of Tennessee late 1864 or the Confederate naval jack.
Larry Brown
Fort Rucker
