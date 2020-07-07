David Pearce’s excellent June 17 letter to the editor concluded with the only true unpardonable sin – rejection of Jesus Christ.
Nobody is forced down the road to perdition. It just seems to be an easy path when there are no earthly consequences for bad behavior.
Are any of the depraved individuals vandalizing parts of America actually doing to others what they would have others do unto them?
There is nothing to stop anyone from practicing the Golden Rule. If everyone would be unselfish enough to follow it, what a wonderful world this could be.
William H. Bell
Dothan
