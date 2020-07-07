Groups of people have already made their assertive expressions and opinions concerning America’s history. All people have committed some kind of personnel hidden sin against something or someone during the history of their lives. At least US history is not hidden.
Now shouldn’t the people who make these kinds of personnel judgements against American history with their shady and hidden past be also torn down, demolished, obliterated, wasted, annihilated, uprooted and wiped from the face of the earth because of their personal hidden history?
Maybe not, but the Bible reads, in Luke 8:17, “For nothing is hidden that will not become evident, nor anything secret that will not be known and come to light,” and in Mark 13:33-37, “And what I say unto you, I say unto all.”
Watch! Tik-tok, tik-tok, tik-tok …
Edward Martin
Samson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.