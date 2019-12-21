When our youngest son did real well in school, he came home and asked if he could go with the school group on the bus to see the snow. We parents though it best he didn’t go. He was very disappointed and went to bed after he knelt and said his prayers:
“Lord, I would like to see the snow. If I can’t go to see the snow, would you bring the snow to me?”
It hadn’t snowed in the town in the San Francisco Bay area in 89 years.
He awoke the next morning and ran to the door and he saw children playing in the snow.
What do you know? His prayer made the front page.
Pat Skeen
Dothan
