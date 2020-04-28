A frightening thought
On March 30 and for three days after, there was 1 death for every 80.2 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. This was determined by taking the number of deaths divided into the number of cases of viruses reported for that day. This was the total covering all of the U.S., which included the hot spots.
I did miss a couple of days, for there was not enough time to concentrate on both figures when put on the TV screen. I never was good at “flash cards.” By April 5, the number was down to 1 death for every 36.7 cases. By April 10, it was one death for every 29.2 cases and so on.
As of April 19, there is one death for every 18.8 cases.
As a nation, we have not yet reached the peak of the number of deaths per cases of this virus. That is a frightening thought.
John Helms
Louisville
