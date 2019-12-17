In a recent letter to the editor, Carl Hess wanted to tell us what makes a good leader.

We have a good leader in President Donald Trump. I had thought we would never have one, but we finally do have one — and the most beautiful First Lady. What more could you ask for?

Lomax Robinette

Ariton

