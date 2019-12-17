In a recent letter to the editor, Carl Hess wanted to tell us what makes a good leader.
We have a good leader in President Donald Trump. I had thought we would never have one, but we finally do have one — and the most beautiful First Lady. What more could you ask for?
Lomax Robinette
Ariton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.