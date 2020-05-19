On May 10 I read a Letter to the Editor entitled “The President’s Credibility” which was ironically incredible in itself. One is certainly entitled to one’s opinion but one isn’t entitled to one’s own facts. A 15-minute fact check revealed the following:
A search of Selective Service records in the National Archives reveals that President Trump became eligible for the draft on June 14, 1964. He registered for the draft 10 days later. He was given a college deferment for the next four years while attending Wharton School of Business. Upon graduation, he had an Armed Forces Physical Exam on Oct. 19, 1968, and was found to have bone spurs in both heels and was reclassified as 1-Y. Now if the writer has evidence of a bribe that Trump’s father paid to a military doctor as he alleged, I would like to see it. But he won’t, he can’t, it doesn’t exist.
The next statement is the most incredulous of all. “You must be willing to die so people like Trump can get reelected to office to pilfer tax money from you.” People are dying. The No. 1 reason for suicide is unemployment. Not only is suicide on the rise but also child abuse, alcoholism, drug abuse, spousal abuse. Do you want to take away someone’s livelihood and force women and children to be in “lockdown” with their abusers? Secondly, how can one accuse the president of “pilfering tax money” when he is the sole reason we got the biggest tax cut in American history?
The writer states that the U.S. “has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.” This is a very amateur mistake — the simple reason we have the highest number of cases is because we test more than anybody else in the world thanks to the Trump Administration. And if you believe the numbers coming out of China and Russia, I’ve got some ocean front property in Arizona I’ll sell you. Most people who get the virus don’t even know they have it, so the more you test, the more you diagnose.
The writer accused Trump of “dismantling the team that studies and advises about pandemics.” Wrong; it’s that exact same team that advised President Obama on Ebola and Swine Flu.
The writer then accuses our president of calling the coronavirus a hoax. Snopes says unequivocally, “Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax.” Not long after the impeachment hoax, the president told a South Carolina rally that the Democrats were using the coronavirus as “their new hoax.”
The article was entitled “The President’s Credibility.” It should have called into the question “the writer’s credibility.”
Jim Faust
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.