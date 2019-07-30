My family and I wish to express thanks to the staff, nurses and aides at Covenant Care. They all did an outstanding job in providing care for our loved one, Betty Reiley, during her sickness and time of death.

God bless them all.

Brother Ray S. Reiley and family

Shorterville

