A personal reflection
As I sat watching the sun come up Monday morning, I found myself reflecting on the many who gave their last measure to suppress evil in the world and keep our country free.
There is no way to calculate the lives touched, altered or changed due to the ultimate sacrifice of military members. Someday I am going to research the numbers and see the ratio of hero volunteers to hero drafted in the roles of the deceased. My gut tells me that the volunteer numbers are high.
It is a “personal” day for me, having lost the father I never knew. He was there the day I was born and Killed in Action (KIA) four months later. Everyone speaks highly of him, and that is a source of pride.
However, the greatest blessing in my life was to have a stepdad who treated me as his own. I refuse to even say “stepdad” when I speak of him. My own father was not competition to him; he made sure that I understood the sacrifice of my birth father.
I hope they got to meet in heaven. I am certain my father would thank my dad for being there and filling the role he missed out on.
I pause today to salute two men, and thank a merciful God for putting them both in my life. One is remembered on Memorial Day and the other on Veterans Day. I thank them both every day.
So, as I sit here reflecting, I know the true meaning of the expression, “Anyone can be a father, but it takes a real man to be a dad.”
Rest in peace, my heroes.
John E. Gormley Jr.
Dothan
