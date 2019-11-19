This time of the year makes most of us want to give of our time and money. You do have to be careful because some will take advantage of your goodness.
Most of the better-known charities organizations check out those that come to them for help.
Some people have no idea of how hard life is for some people. About the time some people get on their feet, life knocks them down again.
Give, and I hope God will bless you for it.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
