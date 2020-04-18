Unless you have been living under a rock, you are aware of the war our medical community is waging to keep us alive and healthy. Watching them rushing in to aid those in need is humbling. The flimsy, paper-thin protection they wear just doesn’t seem like enough. We have a military with massive weapons capable of global war, but unable to protect us from this latest threat.
Being a veteran, I am moved when I am appreciated. It doesn’t take much, and it goes a long way. We might be divided as a nation on many issues, but this enemy we are facing now takes no prisoners. Our very survival, our future, our happiness is being threatened and is now in the hands of our nurses, doctors and all of those on the front line. We must show unlimited support, unlimited respect and anything we can think of to help these warriors. When we recognize someone as a soldier in this conflict, there should be no hesitation to make them feel appreciated and valued.
Recently undergoing a surgical procedure at Flowers Hospital, I was not prepared for the depth of caring and compassion that characterized my stay. It was overwhelming. Notables that I can’t ever show enough gratitude are Claudette, Amy, Jay, Lisa, Alfredo, Katie, and others whose names have escaped me.
When an individual is facing a known medical situation, it is frightening. Facing a killer virus must be terrifying.
To fix us and, at the same time, comfort our troubled minds requires more than most are capable. What is the value to bring peace to a person in distress? Thankfully, there are brave, selfless individuals with the desire and drive to make a patient feel whole again.
Our home front medical community carries the weight of our nation on its shoulders one person at a time. By putting it all on the line, they are wounded and killed in the line of duty daily.
We shower our wonderful military with ceremonies and parades. They deserve it.
Maybe for those who put us back together, fix our bones, soothe our souls and tell us we will be OK, there can be a special reward. Maybe we can elevate these heroes to the status they deserve. We have a Veterans Day — just sayin’.
Michael Strickland
Dothan
