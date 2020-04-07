On April 2, I witnessed the disturbing sight of watching city workers dump the garbage and recycling carts into the same truck. I’m sure the city will not try to hand-sort the two, so very likely all recycling picked up, at least that day, is headed for the landfill.
I called the recycling center and was told the manager was aware that the same truck was picking up both. The lady said, “A truck broke down and in order to get both picked up today, we had to improvise.” She explained that the dual pickup was just for that day.
I live on Haisten Drive and most of my neighbors are serious about recycling all we can. Some of us even pickup recycling material discarded from other streets to place in our recycling carts. I know that today was the first day (at least for my street) for automated recycling pickup, so that may have contributed to the problem. Why not go back to the manual pickup for one day if an automated truck was not available? I want to know what law mandated that the recycling be picked up today? It would have been far better to have not picked it up. All of us would have been glad to hold it until another day. Could not a second shift have been used to separately pick up the recycling carts or perhaps on Saturday? Many choices were available to the recycling manager, but it appears he or she made the easiest choice without regard to the impact on the environment, the landfill or those who witnessed the recycling being dumped into the garbage truck.
I’m writing this letter with the hope our city manager is not the manager who authorized the dual pickup of recycling and garbage and that he will instruct the recycling center to never again to mix garbage with recycling. Regardless of the circumstances, picking up the recycling with garbage was a serious mistake and will go a long way toward destroying the city’s recycling effort.
Doug Lawhorn
Dothan
