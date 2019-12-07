Alabama is among a dwindling number of states left which still have an Alcoholic Beverage Control board, and is among most Southern states in prohibiting online sales of wine or other spirits.
It would seem that this is a restriction of commerce of sorts, as many brands of wine and spirits are not available in retail stores in Alabama.
The state could save millions of dollars yearly by abolishing state control of wine and spirits. Taxes could still be collected in online sales if that is the issue. It would give residents more freedom to buy whatever brands they wanted online.
It seems some things in Alabama never change.
Paul Eidam
Dothan
