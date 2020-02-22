All these actors who cannot recognize our president's accomplishments should change their names to John Wilkes Booth; that is exactly what they want to be — an assassin. Instead of giving credit to this president or any other president who cares about this country, they continually take shots at him. They should be thanking him for their rise in their stock portfolios and ask him for help to clean up the homelessness in the kingdom of Hollywoodland.
We as Americans should stand together through any diversity regardless of what political party you belong to and continue to make the United States the greatest country in the world.
Bob Patrzalek
Eufaula
