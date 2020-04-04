On March 25, Mr. Brooks of Enterprise wrote a letter to the editor with a clear, concise, and factual defense of the state of Alabama and its people. No state is without fault or public officials who err from time to time. Mr. Brooks’ letter showed that well-researched, common sense, intelligent retort can be put forth without resorting to toilet grammar, name-calling or conspiracy theories.
This is still at the moment a free country in which citizens free of legal restraint can move from one region to another. His suggestion that those disgruntled with Alabama and its people move to a state more politically or culturally suited to their belief system is shared in good faith. I can think of three regular writers to this paper that should put that challenge to the test. I’m sure they would be much happier on the Left Coast or in New England. Come to think of it, I’m certain they would.
Larry Brown
Fort Rucker
