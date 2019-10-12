The State of Alabama needs to pass legislation to allow college athletes to sign endorsement contracts similar to the legislation recently passed in California. I know many athletes have life-time injuries playing sports that are not covered by medical insurance. Colleges are reaping millions at the athletes’ expense.
Gary Stacey
Headland
