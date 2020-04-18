In a new book written by award-winning journalist Joan Lunden, she says the time is coming where the real crisis will be not having enough caregivers. That crisis has arrived; not just for families, but the nation.
Too many people, especially vicious and unhinged left-wing politicians, are brash in their contempt for caregivers of our republic. These caretakers care about only one thing — seizing power and transforming America into something we don’t recognize.
There isn’t enough space in the entire Dothan Eagle to print the list of preposterous things the Leftists are intent on doing to destroy this land we are blessed to call home. America needs real caretakers now more than ever.
William H. Bell
Dothan
