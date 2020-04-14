As a native Alabamian, I would like to apologize for an extremely insulting letter in response to a letter from Karen Hedwig Backman. It apparently came from a transplant to our state.

One should never suggest a person, newcomer or not, leave the state because he or she differs with one’s political views. And then a wisecrack suggesting a moving company is asinine.

The writer declared his “honor” in voting for Donald Trump. Everyone needs to be proud of something.

I hope Ms. Backman stays in Alabama.

M.K. Andrews

Taylor

