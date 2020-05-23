Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh recently stood by the proposal of using federal CARES Act money for a new state house, although he stressed that expansion of broadband access in Alabama would be a higher priority. The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate answered questions about the CARES Act proposals that Gov. Kay Ivey disparaged as a “wish list” in a statement the governor released three days prior.
Is this what the citizens of Alabama want the money the federal government sent for COVID-19 to be used for? That’s all we need — another white elephant to spend taxpayer money on.
I can’t believe this governor would not direct this money to be used to help with those in need. It’s a shame what we let politicians get away with in the name of making the state better. Were we going to stand by and let this happen and say nothing?
Daniel Blackman
Dothan
