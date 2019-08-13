U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that he is appalled and angry because the child molesting sex trafficker, Jeffery Epstein, apparently committed suicide.
Wow! Appalled and angry? Where was his anger when 22 people were murdered in El Paso? Where was his anger when nine people were murdered in Dayton? It certainly appears that the AG has his priorities out of order.
The murder of 31 people, at last count, certainly should be more important to him than the apparent suicide of a child sex trafficker. His silence regarding the two terrorist attacks shows how some of our elected and appointed officials have become complacent with mass murder in our country no matter how many children, women, and men are killed by these domestic terrorists.
It's time to take action concerning gun violence in our country. Thoughts and prayers have been used so many times without action that it doesn't have any comforting effect any more. It appears that politicians that will put country over party and possess any moral values are things of the past.
God help us.
Ed Jett
Dothan
