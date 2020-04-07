This letter is for Judy Merritt and all the other newspaper delivery persons. In these unsettled times, it is a comfort to walk outside and every morning see my Dothan Eagle at the end of my carport (usually in the same spot). This bit of normalcy brings some routine to the chaos are lives have taken. Thanks!
Terry C. Jones
Samson
